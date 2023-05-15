  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Kansas’ first Buffalo Wild Wings Go coming to Shawnee this summer

Kansas' first Buffalo Wild Wings Go location is opening this summer in Shawnee at 6638 Monticello Rd. The concept emphasizes carryout and delivery options.

Kansas’ first Buffalo Wild Wings Go, a carryout-focused spinoff of the popular sports bar franchise, is set to open in Shawnee some time this summer.

The concept was first launched in 2020 in the Atlanta area, focused primarily on carryout, delivery and contactless pickup, usually from a smaller space than more traditional full-service Buffalo Wild Wings locations.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

