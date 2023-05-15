Kansas’ first Buffalo Wild Wings Go coming to Shawnee this summer

Kansas' first Buffalo Wild Wings Go location is opening this summer in Shawnee at 6638 Monticello Rd. The concept emphasizes carryout and delivery options. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
Kansas’ first Buffalo Wild Wings Go, a carryout-focused spinoff of the popular sports bar franchise, is set to open in Shawnee some time this summer.
The concept was first launched in 2020 in the Atlanta area, focused primarily on carryout, delivery and contactless pickup, usually from a smaller space than more traditional full-service Buffalo Wild Wings locations.
Most of the BWW Go locations have some seating, but it tends to be sparse.
BWW Go is coming to west Shawnee
Work for the new restaurant is currently underway near Monticello Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.
It will be in the storefront 6638 Monticello Rd., next to Papa Murphy’s Pizza and near the Starbucks and a Country Club Bank branch.
The space was previously home to a Smallcakes Cupcakery and a frozen yogurt shop called Yogurtopia before that.
BWW Go’s Shawnee store set to open this summer
That’s according to an emailed statement from Buffalo Wild Wings’s corporate public relations department.
The exact opening date isn’t clear.
BWW Go serves wings, tenders
The menu offered at other Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations is smaller than the one available at sit-down locations.
It still serves BWW’s 23 sauces, rubs and flavors, plus chicken tenders as well wings and fries.
Weekly deals, like the BOGO Traditional Tuesdays, is offered at Buffalo Wild Wings Go locations as well.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
