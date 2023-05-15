🔎 5 to Try: What are the best restaurant hidden gems in JoCo?

From week to week, when we ask for readers’ picks (for everything from hamburgers to brunch), we often get suggestions for the same places.

This week’s 5 to Try is all about deep cuts.

There’s nothing wrong with that: those places are popular for a reason.

But for this week’s edition, we want to try and broaden our palate.

We’re looking for culinary hidden gems in Johnson County.

Out-of-the-way or off-the-beaten-path places that you have come to love and rely on for a good meal that, for whatever reason, aren’t as well-known as you think they should be.

These spots may be your little secret, but we hope you’re willing to share.

What are the restaurants and dining establishments in Johnson County that you think others should (finally) know about?

Tell us where and also give us a bit of an explanation about why you like them or what you get when you go.

How to tell us your picks

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

