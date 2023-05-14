Terry Lynn Torello

Terry Lynn Pollan Torello, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, at her home. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 5:30p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS.

She was born to Robert and Bobbie June (Greiner) Pollan on August 17, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sister, Deborah Pollan Crable, her brother Glenn Allen Pollan (Kathy), her sister-in-law, Suzanne Tripp Pollan (wife of her late brother Robert Craig Pollan) and many nieces, great nieces,nephews, great nephews and two fur babies, Christian and Mr. Kitty.

Terry attended school at Roosevelt Elementary, West Jr., and Wyandotte High School where she graduated in 1972. She then went to work for Security Bank, KCK, in their Commercial Loan Department. She married in 1974 but later moved on to a single life.

In the rest of her working life, she was employed by Western Auto (Advertising Financial Supervisor), Zurich/United Underwriters (IT Administrative Specialist III and Operations Planner), contractor to FAA (Business/Financial Management Analyst Senior) and for PNC Bank until she retired.

During those day jobs, between 1988-1996, Terry worked evenings part-time at the Jones Store. She enjoyed helping women with the latest fashions. Between 1994-2000. Terry was a Games Dealer at Harrah’s Casino on weekends. She enjoyed talking with everyone and thought it would be a fun way to meet lively people.

In addition to the regular and part-time jobs, she managed to fit in evening college classes. She attended Longview Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts. Then in 2002, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Park University with a Bachelor of Science in Management & Bachelor of Science in Finance and Human Resources.

Her strong work ethic and determination allowed her to provide for herself very comfortably and be generous to her family. And most importantly, Terry loved her Fur Baby Kitties: preceding her in death are Sweet Thing, Albie, Skamper, Toby, Skosh, Tyger, Izzy, and Baily. They were her children and lifetime companions.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Great Plains SPCA, Pet Adoption Center, 5428 Antioch Drive, Merriam, Kansas 66202, https://www.greatplainsspca.org/