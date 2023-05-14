  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Terry Lynn Torello

Aug. 17, 1954 – April 28, 2023

Terry Lynn Pollan Torello, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, at her home. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 5:30p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS.