Overland Park, Kansas – Earl E.”Skip” Kopp was born March 13, 1943 in Kansas City and entered into heaven to dance with Carolyn on May 2, 2023 in Overland Park, KS., at home, surrounded by family.

Earl Eugene Kopp, “Skip” to those who knew him, was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 13, 1943, to Earl and Jessie Kopp.

Even from a young age, Skip was involved civically. One of his earliest and proudest accomplishments was to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Skip attended Southeast High School, graduating in 1961. There his involvement and passions grew as an honored Member of the Round Table, Varsity Football, Track and Basketball; Thespians, Red Cross, and Publicist, all while working for his father at Kopp’s Rug Company.

In 1961, Skip left Kansas City to attend the Pasadena Playhouse to study acting, comedy and improv but soon returned to be with his high school sweetheart and love of his life Carolyn Kay Williams Kopp. Skip and Carolyn married in 1962 and welcomed three children. Earl Scott Kopp, Kelly Renee Kopp Pasquan and Noel Christian ‘Chris’ Kopp.

Skip was a voracious reader, comedian, and an extraordinary salesman. He was an entrepreneur, visionary, dreamer; and lived his life as an incredible journey. Forever the eternal optimist, he dreamed larger than life and constantly reached for the seemingly unreachable.

Skip was a loving husband, devoted father, mentor to many, and friend to all. Remembered for his humor, unwavering friendship and strength in his faith, Skip was one-of-a-kind.

Skip was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Kay Kopp and is survived by his son Earl Scott Kopp, his daughter Kelly Renee Kopp Pasquan, his son Noel Christian ‘Chris’ Kopp, his grandson Stephen Peter Pasquan II, and grandson Hunter Kenneth Pasquan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday May 16, 2023, at 11:00am in the Church of Resurrection’s Chapel 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, KS 66224. The memorial service will also be streamed live at www.cor.org/memorialsonline. The family is requesting you dress in bright colors to celebrate Skip’s love of spring flowers.

In lieu of flowers Skip’s family requests donations be made to: Heart Assoc.

https://www.heart.org/ Lyric Opera of Kansas City Kansas City Symphony. Arr: Signature Funerals www.signaturefunerals.com. 816-214-5174