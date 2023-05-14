  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Shirley V Peters

2/9/1927 – 5/7/2023

Shirley C. Peters, 96, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 7. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1927 and graduated from Central High School in 1944. After graduation, she became a legal secretary and later married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. Peters, in 1946 after her sailor returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before Robert’s passing in 2016, and their love story is an everlasting inspiration to her entire family.