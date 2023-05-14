Shirley V Peters

Shirley C. Peters, 96, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 7. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1927 and graduated from Central High School in 1944. After graduation, she became a legal secretary and later married her high school sweetheart, Robert D. Peters, in 1946 after her sailor returned from serving in the Navy during WWII. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary before Robert’s passing in 2016, and their love story is an everlasting inspiration to her entire family.

Shirley and Robert were blessed with two children, Bob and Nancy (Lance), as well as two granddaughters, Lindsay and Kristin (Jason), and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving niece, Betty Beasley, and three more generations of the Beasley family. She treasured spending quality time with her family and especially loved having “special dates” with each of the children in the family as they were growing up. She was affectionately known as “Ree” to her granddaughters and to her great-grandchildren, a name originating from her first grandchild who couldn’t quite pronounce “Granny.” Shirley cherished the title of “Ree” and all the joy and love it represented in her life.

Shirley’s commitment to others extended far beyond her own family. As a dedicated member of the Village Presbyterian Church since 1957, she selflessly served at their United Cerebral Palsy Day Care Center for over 10 years. Believing in the importance of volunteering, Shirley and Robert both devoted their time to classrooms in the Shawnee Mission School District, positively impacting the lives of countless elementary students. Shirley’s passion for working with children was evident through her dedicated service of over 40 years at Head Start of Shawnee Mission, where she also served on the Head Start Board. Her peers recognized her invaluable contributions, and she was nominated for the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award, acknowledging her unwavering commitment to children in Johnson County.

Shirley’s absence will be deeply felt by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. A private family service will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite charity, the Children’s Mercy Hospital Department of Philanthropy at 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.