1 dead, 1 critically injured after wreck in Shawnee

Shawnee Police also took a teenager into custody at the scene following the fatal crash, which ultimately involved three vehicles.

One person is dead and another hospitalized in critical condition following a wreck in Shawnee late Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, Shawnee Police said they were called to the Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road intersection at 4:31 p.m.

Firefighters from Shawnee and Lenexa responded along with Johnson County Med-Act paramedics.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicles were involved and began rendering first aid to some of the occupants,” Captain Matt Seichepine said in the release. “The driver of one of the involved vehicles sustained fatal injuries, and the passenger of that vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

At the scene, Traffic Safety Unit Sergeant Nick Shurmantine told the Post that all three vehicles were eastbound on Blackfish Parkway.

Shurmantine says two of the vehicles — a Ford SUV and Acura passenger car — were stopped for a red light at Lackman Road when they were rear-ended by a third vehicle, a Lexus car.

The driver of the Ford SUV died at the scene. A passenger in that same SUV was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of an Acura passenger car was not injured.

The driver of the Lexus, described in radio traffic as a “juvenile,” was put through sobriety tests at the scene before being placed in handcuffs and then driven away in the backseat of a police vehicle.

Police say the department’s Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate, and they will release additional information when it becomes available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.