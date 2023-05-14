  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

1 dead, 1 critically injured after wreck in Shawnee

First responders on the scene at Lackman Road and Blackfish Parkway in Shawnee on Sunday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

One person is dead and another hospitalized in critical condition following a wreck in Shawnee late Sunday afternoon.

Shawnee Police also took a teenager into custody at the scene following the fatal crash, which ultimately involved three vehicles.