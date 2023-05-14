Lenexa, Kansas- Ralph Dennis Struzina 79 of Lenexa, peacefully passed away on the morning of May 8th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was a beloved husband, father and Papa who enjoyed cooking, reading books, the Lake, wintering in Florida, golf, motorcycles, Corvettes, dog hunting/agility trials, and but most notably, enjoyed time with his family. He loved to watch his children’s and grandchildren’s events. He will be remembered for his teaching of fishing along with building train tracts and Lego sets; his specialties that include stone crabs, Papa pancakes, and fish fries at the Lake.

Ralph was born on May 16th, 1943 Cicero Illinois, to John and Lauretta (Woiciechowski) Struzina and was the oldest of two boys. He attended the University of Illinois, graduated with an Engineering degree, and received an MBA from the University of Iowa (where he met his wife). He started his career with Rockwell Collins, moved on Texas Instruments, and retired as the Chief Operating Officer of Hi-Sonic, Inc.

Ralph was married to Stephanie Rapier, on August 26, 1973 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August. He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie; his brother Jack of Wheaton, IL; two children, Sylvia (Fendler) of Leawood, KS, Christopher of Lenexa; five grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, Henry, Colin, and Jonathan.

A funeral Mass service with communion will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday May 16th, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W 92nd Street, Lenexa, Kansas, 66215. Burial will be directly following at Resurrection Cemetery. A Rosary will begin at 4:00 p.m, Monday May 15th. The family will greet friends after the Rosary until 6:00 p.m. at Porters Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial gifts to Saint Luke’s Foundation, 901 E. 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131 – Research Program. Online memorial gifts may be made at saintlukeskc.org/donate (include the name, Ralph Struzina, under tribute).