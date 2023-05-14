  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ralph Dennis Struzina

May 16, 1943 – May 10, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas- Ralph Dennis Struzina 79 of Lenexa, peacefully passed away on the morning of May 8th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was a beloved husband, father and Papa who enjoyed cooking, reading books, the Lake, wintering in Florida, golf, motorcycles, Corvettes, dog hunting/agility trials, and but most notably, enjoyed time with his family. He loved to watch his children’s and grandchildren’s events. He will be remembered for his teaching of fishing along with building train tracts and Lego sets; his specialties that include stone crabs, Papa pancakes, and fish fries at the Lake.