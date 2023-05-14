  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Lorita Jane (Freeborn) Stilley

December 30, 1961 – May 7, 2023

Lorita Jane (Freeborn) Stilley, 61, Overland Park, KS, died May 7, 2023, at St. Luke’s North Hospital, Kansas City, MO, due to complications from chronic kidney disease, surrounded by her loving husband, Bill; daughter, Becca; son, Dan, and family and friends.