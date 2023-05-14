Johnny M. Pieters

A visitation will begin at 10 AM followed by a memorial service at 11 AM on May 19th at Cross Points Church, 6824 Lackman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 with a private burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery. If attending the service, join us in honoring Johnny’s memory by wearing: Chiefs, Royals, K-State, or something Patriotic.

Johnny was born on February 13, 1947 to Maurice and Martha (Puype) Pieters in Genk, Belgium. His family immigrated to America when he was 2 years old. His parents opened Merriam Feed and Seed in 1952 and shortly after became American citizens. As a child, Johnny enjoyed swimming, riding his bike, and playing baseball in the summer, while his parents enjoyed having him help at the feed store and take accordion lessons. As a teenager, Johnny continued working with his family, joined the Merriam swim team, and worked as a lifeguard at the Merriam pool. He graduated from De La Salle High School in Kansas City, MO in 1965. Johnny attended Pitt State University for 2 years and was on the swim team, until he was drafted in August of 1967. Johnny proudly served his country in Tuy Hoa Vietnam working with the engineer corps building bridges to aid troops and run supply lines. He extended his tour in Vietnam for an additional 2 months to complete his commitment to the army. Once home he reconnected with family and friends and worked at Bayer Laboratories in Shawnee, KS for a brief period before returning and working full time at Merriam Feed and Seed.

In 1978, Johnny and Peggy married and blended their families. Over the years, Johnny continued to work at the feed store, while investing in his family, community and church. He was in a bowling league for several years, ran many 5K races, played softball and was an all-around sports fan. He coached multiple sports teams for his children, attended many school activities, braided his daughter’s hair, cared for their many pets, and kept a meticulous lawn and home. Upon his parents’ passing, Johnny became the owner of Merriam Feed and Seed and continued to work alongside his longtime friend and co-worker, Kent Zeller. Johnny was a long-term member of Cross Points Church in Shawnee, KS and he actively served the Downtown Merriam Partnership as member, treasurer, vice president, and president over the years. He partnered with the city to help bring the Flags of Freedom to the community to honor veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Johnny proudly flew the American flag; however, on game days, you would see his Chiefs and K-State Flags flying high. He dedicated many evenings listening to Royals games on the radio or TV.

Johnny semi-retired to have more time to spend with his family, re-discover his love of bowling, swimming, running, working in his yard and serving his community. Unfortunately, 18 months ago, he was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia and some of his favorite activities were cut short. Determined to live, he committed his time to connecting more with God and his family. He faithfully read his Bible and prayed daily. He continued to love and care for his wife. He watched every virtual grandchild event he could. He texted and encouraged friends and families, and above all else he loved and served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ until he took his last breath.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Peggy Pieters; sister, Marlene O’Neill; children, Steve Raydo(Rachel), Chris Pieters(Teri), Matt Raydo(Shea) and Jessica Neubert(Aaron); 17 grandchildren, Haley, Kayla(Blake), Jaci, Kate(Ryan), Nate(Sydney), Kelly(Brady), Kiah, Adrian, Jay, Adam, Sloane, Leyton, Ali; 1 great-grandchild, Kirby.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to Cross Points Church or shop locally at Merriam Feed and Seed.