Dale L. Cantrell

September 16, 1933 — May 8, 2023

Overland Park – Dale Louis Cantrell, 89, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, May 8th. He was born to parents Joseph and Alta Cantrell on September 16, 1933 in Parker, Kansas. Dale graduated from Parker High School in 1951. He attended college at Pittsburg State University, where he majored in accounting and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. He went on to obtain a Masters in Public Administration from University of Missouri Kansas City in 1973. He went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in February 1963. He transferred to the Intelligence Division of the Internal Revenue Service in 1968 and worked as a Special Agent for the Intelligence Division of the IRS for 26 years and retired at the age of 55. In 1989, he felt he was too young to retire and went to work for the Local Bus company and drove a school bus until 1991. He then joined the Drug Enforcement Agency in 1991 and worked for them until he retired again at 65 in 1998.