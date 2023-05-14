Dale L. Cantrell

Overland Park – Dale Louis Cantrell, 89, of Overland Park, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, May 8th. He was born to parents Joseph and Alta Cantrell on September 16, 1933 in Parker, Kansas. Dale graduated from Parker High School in 1951. He attended college at Pittsburg State University, where he majored in accounting and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. He went on to obtain a Masters in Public Administration from University of Missouri Kansas City in 1973. He went to work for the Internal Revenue Service in February 1963. He transferred to the Intelligence Division of the Internal Revenue Service in 1968 and worked as a Special Agent for the Intelligence Division of the IRS for 26 years and retired at the age of 55. In 1989, he felt he was too young to retire and went to work for the Local Bus company and drove a school bus until 1991. He then joined the Drug Enforcement Agency in 1991 and worked for them until he retired again at 65 in 1998.

Dale married Wanda, the love of his life in 1952. They were married for 64 years before he was preceded in death by Wanda in 2016. He is survived by two loving children, son, William Cantrell, daughter Ellen Cantrell Richards, a daughter in law Liz Cantrell, and his sister Bernice (Fred) Prediger, five grandchildren, Brett (Natalie) Cantrell, Ryan Cantrell, Riley Richards, Al Richards, Erin (Kyle) Kersten and three great-grandchildren Adelaide Cantrell, Theadora Cantrell and Eloise Cantrell. Dale was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Alta Cantrell, his son, Edward Cantrell, grandson Evan Cantrell and his brother Joe Cantrell.

Dale had a love for community service where he joined the Masons and was proudly awarded the Honorary 33 degree and KYCH. He was also a member of the Abdallah Shrine where he was a member of the Jokers and he was the Chairman of the Abdallah Shrine Children’s Hospital for 12 years. He scheduled trips for kids and their families to Shriners Hospitals in St. Louis, Chicago and Cincinnati. He was also a member of the Overland Park Kiwanis Club where he held every office except treasure and served as the Lieutenant Governor for the Kiwanis in 1982. He was also a proud member of the Scottish Rite.

Dale and Wanda had a love for travel where they visited 48 of the 50 states, traveled to Europe twice, and took five cruises and a train across Canada.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Church of the Resurrection Overland Park, Visitation at 1 p.m., Memorial service at 2 p.m.with a reception to follow.