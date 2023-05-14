November 23, 1927 – May 11, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – Bonnie Elaine Bilger, 95, Shawnee, KS passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Thornton Place, Topeka, KS. Visitation will be 10-11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 11720 Nieman, Overland Park, KS; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607 or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
