Shawnee, Kansas – Bonnie Elaine Bilger, 95, Shawnee, KS passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Thornton Place, Topeka, KS. Visitation will be 10-11:00 am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Christ Lutheran Church, 11720 Nieman, Overland Park, KS; burial in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607 or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Bonnie was born Nov. 23, 1927 in Kansas City, KS to Cora and Claude Beagle. On June 30, 1944, Bonnie married Henry J. Bilger in Kansas City, KS. She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church and Mature Ladies Bible Class. Bonnie and Henry, both volunteered with Meals on Wheels for many years.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry on Nov. 16, 1999. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Rick) Redford, Branson, MO and Lisa (Tim) Selgelid, Topeka, KS; son, Bruce (Cindy) Bilger, Lenexa, KS; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.