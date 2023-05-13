Your Community: Walk and Read is family fun in the park

The Walk and Read program encourages physical activity, literacy and family time.
Family and friends of all ages are invited to join Johnson County Library for a walk in a park. Walk and Read creates a reading opportunity for all, in various parks throughout Johnson County. Those who participate will read two stories posted around a path, one going each direction. When you finish one story, you can turn around to the other side of the sign and begin the next story, which will lead you back around the path. The Walk and Read program encourages physical activity, literacy and family time. The paths are stroller and wheelchair friendly, allowing for all to join in the fun!
There are several opportunities to enjoy Walk and Read:
Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village – May 13 – May 21
