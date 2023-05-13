Your Community: Walk and Read is family fun in the park

There are several opportunities to enjoy Walk and Read:

Family and friends of all ages are invited to join Johnson County Library for a walk in a park. Walk and Read creates a reading opportunity for all, in various parks throughout Johnson County. Those who participate will read two stories posted around a path, one going each direction. When you finish one story, you can turn around to the other side of the sign and begin the next story, which will lead you back around the path. The Walk and Read program encourages physical activity, literacy and family time. The paths are stroller and wheelchair friendly, allowing for all to join in the fun!

Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village – May 13 – May 21

“The Mommy Book” by Todd Parr and “Be a Star, Wonder Woman!” by Michael Dahl. Presented in partnership with Johnson County Park and Recreation Department.

Celebration Park in Gardner – May 20 – May 29

“A Friend Like You” by Frank Murphy and Charnaie Gordon and “Frog on a Log” by Kes Gray and Jim Field. Presented in partnership with Gardner Parks and Recreation Department.

Strang Park in Overland Park – May 27 – June 4

“Group Hug” by Jean Reidy and “The Day You Begin” by Jaqueline Woodson. Presented in partnership with Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department.

Juneteenth

This will be a special Walk and Read in celebration of Juneteenth. More details coming soon at jocogov.org/juneteenth.

Strang Park in Overland Park – July 1 – July 9

“Apple Pie 4th of July” by Janet S. Wong and “Everyone Can Learn to Ride a Bicycle” by Chris Raschka. Presented in partnership with BikeWalk KC and Overland Park Parks and Recreation Department.

Dates are subject to adjustment due to inclement weather conditions. Look for updated information at jocolibrary.org.

Now is a great time to enjoy favorite kids books while taking a stroll! Visit the event calendar on jocolibrary.org for all the details.

