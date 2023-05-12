SMSD News: SMSD Commencement 2023

Nearly 2,000 students will soon receive a diploma as they complete their time in Shawnee Mission School District high schools this May.

As One Shawnee Mission we are excited to celebrate the graduating class of 2023.

They are an accomplished group of students. The Shawnee Mission Class of 2023 was offered nearly $2.1 billion in scholarship offers through the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation’s Scholarship Shawnee Mission Program.

The class includes 16 National Merit semifinalists and five candidates in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. It includes students who were named finalists in the NASA Hunch program, and students whose scientific research led them to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. This month, 21 Shawnee Mission students were honored by Governor Laura Kally as Governor’s Scholars, representing the top academic one-percent of Kansas High School seniors.

They hold honors and records in athletics, music, visual arts, journalism, NJROTC, career and technical education, business, science, technology, engineering, robotics, and math, and have earned numerous Market Value Assets to prepare them for college and career.

The Shawnee Mission School District congratulates these students and thanks all in our community – educators, family members, friends, neighbors – who have supported them through their educational experience. Everyone is invited to join us in watching Commencement ceremonies held for all Shawnee Mission high schools. Each ceremony will be livestreamed and the links to watch are included below.

Shawnee Mission East

7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North location, 7401 Johnson Drive.

Youtube

Facebook

Shawnee Mission South

7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South location, 5800 W. 107th St.

Youtube

Facebook

Shawnee Mission North

7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North location, 7401 Johnson Drive.

Youtube

Facebook

Shawnee Mission West

7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South location.

Youtube

Facebook

Horizons

6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, South Location.

Youtube

Facebook

Shawnee Mission Northwest

7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Shawnee Mission School District Stadium, North location.

Youtube

Facebook

Our community works as One Shawnee Mission to help each student achieve their personal best. Congratulations to the Class of 2023 for reaching this important milestone!