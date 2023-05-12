  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Historic ‘Tommy the Turtle’ play sculpture will survive Prairie Village park’s upgrades

Prairie Village Tommy the Turtle currently at Harmon Park.

Prairie Village's Harmon Park is slated for significant play area improvements, including an all-inclusive playset — but "Tommy the Turtle," a 1950s era concrete play structure, is sticking around. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Prairie Village’s Harmon Park is on the verge of a complete renovation.

At the top of the improvement list is the installation of a new treehouse-style inclusive playset that will replace the current playground.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.