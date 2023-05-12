  Juliana Garcia  - Mission Hills

Yes, that was a cow on the loose in Mission Hills this week

Mission Hills calf after caught by police.

A loose calf spotted in Mission Hills was reunited with its "calf-sitter" earlier this week, police say — but the unusual situation is a reminder that livestock is not permitted in Mission Hills, or Prairie Village. Photo via Prairie Village Police Department Facebook page.

A loose calf spotted in Mission Hills this week has made its way safely back to its temporary “calf-sitter,” police say.

Capt. Ivan Washington of the Prairie Village Police Department, which also serves Mission Hills, said chasing down livestock was a first for him in his 22 years in the Johnson County suburb.

