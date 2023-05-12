Living Spaces furniture store opens in old Lenexa Kohl’s

Living Spaces has opened its first Kansas City area furniture showroom and store in a former Kohl’s in Lenexa.
The store sits at 12381 W. 95th St. just off of I-35. It spans 106,000 square feet, store manager Jorge Foneseca said, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1