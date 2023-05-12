JoCo Notes: Omaha-based Baxter Auto Group acquires Audi Shawnee Mission

🌦 Today’s forecast : A 20% chance of thunderstorms all day into the evening. High: 85. Low: 64.

Baxter Auto Group, an Omaha-based auto dealer, has acquired Audi Shawnee Mission, the company’s fifth Kansas City metro dealership.

Audi Shawnee Mission, 6601 E. Frontage Rd. in Merriam, joins Subaru of Olathe, Honda of Olathe, Legends Toyota and Legends Honda as other local Baxter-owned dealerships.

Overall, Baxter anticipates the addition of Audi Shawnee Mission to push their Kansas City-area market revenue past $500 million, according to a company statement.

“Baxter is uniquely dedicated to delivering a remarkable guest experience,” said Mickey Anderson, President and CEO of Baxter, in a press release. “This commitment leads us to invest with brands that hold a similar high standard of service, and Audi has been an exemplary partner in this respect.”

According to Baxter’s website, the company owns nearly 20 other dealerships, most in the Omaha and Lincoln, Neb., areas, with two in Colorado Springs, Col.

The Audi Shawnee Mission dealership was previously owned by Holman Automotive Group and moved from Lenexa to its current Merriam location in 2018, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

