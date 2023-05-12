  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Homes Report: Radon – it’s a gas!

Welcome to the Midwest – the land of world-renowned barbeque, abundant crops, exceptional football teams and high levels of radon.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless, and colorless gas. It’s found in the soil and originates by the decomposition of radioactive materials. Radon leaks into cracks and joints in a home’s foundation and is common inside homes throughout Kansas and Missouri. Here is a map that shows radon levels by zip code in Johnson County.