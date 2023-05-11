  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Susan E “Sue” Jessup

Susan “Sue” Jessup, of Shawnee, Kansas peacefully passed away on April 24th, after finishing tax season. This may seem irreverent, but Sue would laugh as working as a tax preparer for over 50 years at H & R Block and sharing stories over the generations of her clients brought her great joy and purpose.

Sue was born in Indianapolis in 1945. Sue fondly remembered her childhood there, with her brother Steve, as a time when kids could be kids and music had “lyrics you could understand”. Sue attended Butler University, along with her to-be-husband, Doug, and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Sue and Doug married in Indianapolis, eventually moving around the Midwest a bit, before settling in Shawnee where they raised their family and lived for almost 50 years.