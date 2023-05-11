Susan E “Sue” Jessup

Sue was born in Indianapolis in 1945. Sue fondly remembered her childhood there, with her brother Steve, as a time when kids could be kids and music had “lyrics you could understand”. Sue attended Butler University, along with her to-be-husband, Doug, and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Sue and Doug married in Indianapolis, eventually moving around the Midwest a bit, before settling in Shawnee where they raised their family and lived for almost 50 years.

Susan “Sue” Jessup, of Shawnee, Kansas peacefully passed away on April 24th, after finishing tax season. This may seem irreverent, but Sue would laugh as working as a tax preparer for over 50 years at H & R Block and sharing stories over the generations of her clients brought her great joy and purpose.

She is remembered and cherished by her friends, clients and family for both her love and thoughtfulness as well as for her sarcasm and dry wit. Sue was old-school traditional, she loved classic movies and music, family game night and using formal china for special dinners. Sue was creative with crafts and projects-from making costumes for Halloween and ballet, to gifts for family to creating cartoon artwork for MissConceptions, a gift business with her dear friend MaryLynn. Sue was tough-minded but tender-hearted and never hesitated to help out someone in need. At Christmastime, she would spend weeks on end baking Christmas Cookies and Chex Mix so there would be enough to give far and wide.

She is preceded in death by her son Bill, and leaves behind her husband Doug, Daughter Lisa, Son-in-law Kevin, Granddaughter Pearl, and adopted family Craig, Robin, Zach and Austin Nachbar. Services for Sue will be held on Saturday May 20th at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa Kansas. A gathering to celebrate Sue’s life will be held from 1:30 to 4:00 at Johnny’s Tavern, 13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to City Mission: https://give.cityunionmission.org/for/onlinegiving/