  Juliana Garcia  - Shawnee Mission School District

2 Shawnee Mission South students win National Merit awards

Two Shawnee Mission South students are National Merit Scholars, a prestigious scholarship competition that evaluates students academically nationwide. File photo.

Two Shawnee Mission students are winners of prestigious National Merit scholarships.

They’re among some 2,500 Merit Scholars chosen nationwide from more than 15,000 finalists, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

👋 Hello! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and the Shawnee Mission School District for the Shawnee Mission Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

The work I do every day — from going to school board meetings to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the nearly 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.