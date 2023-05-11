🌧 Today’s forecast : 80% chance of showers, then a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the evening. High: 74. Low: 65.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar has closed its Shawnee restaurant off Shawnee Mission Parkway after 33 years in business.

A sign on the door says the location has permanently closed and directs customers to nearby locations on Johnson Drive in Mission, West 95th Street in Lenexa and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

“Thank you for being our neighbor for the last 33 years,” reads the sign. “We’ve enjoyed serving you here and invite you to join us at any of our other KC metro locations.”

More about the closure can be found in this Kansas City Star report here.

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Library Board of Directors, 4 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, 5 p.m. [View agenda]

Westwood City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Chris and Angie Long, the co-owners of women’s pro soccer team the Kansas City Current and founders of Mission Hills-based Palmer Square Capital Management , are among the inductees in this year’s class of the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. [Kansas City Business Journal]

, are among the inductees in this year’s class of the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame. [Kansas City Business Journal] Olathe Police put out an alert for 17-year-old Cameron Joseph Peterson, who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week. Police warn people that if they spot Peterson they should not approach him but call the department. [KCTV]

for 17-year-old Cameron Joseph Peterson, who hasn’t been seen for nearly a week. Police warn people that if they spot Peterson they should not approach him but call the department. [KCTV] A Gardner-Edgerton teen with a heart condition has been selected for “Round of a Lifetime.” [KCTV]

“It’s officially flower season,” says the city of Overland Park on Facebook in a post highlighting the scenic Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Photo via Facebook.