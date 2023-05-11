At last week’s city council meeting, City Engineer Melissa Prenger and Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft shared the city’s Capital Infrastructure Program for the next five years.

The city of Prairie Village recently outlined several infrastructure projects on the docket through 2027.

This plan outlines the city’s budget for infrastructure improvements to parks, streets and drainage systems across Prairie Village from 2024 to 2027.

The presentation was preliminary and no action was taken — but here’s where things stand with some major infrastructure priorities.

Streets are the biggest item, costing $24M

The city is allocating around $6 million each year from 2024 to 2027 for various streets projects.

This money goes toward Prairie Village’s residential street rehabilitation program, as well as projects funded partly through the County Assistance Road System and the traffic calming program reserve fund.

Prenger said spending at least $3.5 million on the residential street program allows the city to keep the number of poor streets down as years go by.

While nearly 80% of residential streets are in excellent or good condition, Prenger said, it’s the 21% of streets in fair or poor condition that get most of the city’s attention.

“No one calls and says, ‘My street looks good, thanks,’” Prenger said. “It’s not an everyday occurrence and that’s okay. What they do call and tell us is, ‘My street looks horrible,’ and maybe it’s a street I haven’t driven in a couple years.”

Park upgrades will cost nearly $3M over next five years

Harmon Park’s pavilion and restroom project is budgeted at $822,000 for next year.

The second highest price tag for a parks projects is the Porter Park shelter and playset project at $560,000, which is budgeted for 2027.

Behind those big ticket items are the 2025 Franklin Park historical marker and surfacing projects at $390,000 and the 2026 Windsor Park trail and playset project at $350,000.

Drain and building reserves are also getting funded

The city is looking to fund its drainage repair program at around $1 million annually from 2024 to 2027.

A Mission Road drainage project is also receiving $20,000 annually from 2024 to 2026.

The building reserve and ADA compliance program reserve are both being funded annually at $50,000 and $25,000, respectively, from 2024 to 2027.

The concrete repair program, which funds sidewalk, gutter and curb repairs, is budgeted at $600,000 annually from 2024 to 2027.

A public works salt barn repair siding project is also budgeted at $65,000 in 2025.

View the entire CIP presentation on pages 71 to 88 of the document below.

Next steps:

The preliminary Capital Infrastructure Program plan is going to the finance committee for discussion.

A finance committee recommendation will come back before the city council for final approval during a future budget discussion.

No action was taken during the May 1 meeting on the CIP plan.

