  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

How Prairie Village wants to spend infrastructure dollars through 2027

Prairie Village Capital Infrastructure Program

Prairie Village's five-year Capital Infrastructure Program plan outlines millions of dollars of improvements through 2027, including the pavilion and restroom project planned at Harmon Park in 2024. Above, the current pavilion and restroom at Harmon Park. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

The city of Prairie Village recently outlined several infrastructure projects on the docket through 2027.

At last week’s city council meeting, City Engineer Melissa Prenger and Public Works Director Keith Bredehoeft shared the city’s Capital Infrastructure Program for the next five years.

