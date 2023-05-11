  Ben McCarthy  - Mission Gateway

Johnson Drive small business owners rue latest Mission Gateway setback

Camille Reneau, owner of Green Clean Maid Services, points across Johnson Drive towards the Mission Gateway development, work on which stopped three years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not resumed since. “We’re not going to dwell on it,” Reneau said. “I see it from my desk everyday, but we’ve given up having any expectations." Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Ray and Becky Hanf are in the midst of a “retirement sale” as they prepare to close up their shop, Mission Fresh Fashions women’s boutique on Johnson Drive.

They’ve been in Mission for nearly a quarter century, many of those years spent waiting, hoping and praying for something to happen at Mission Gateway, the site of the old Mission Center Mall just down the road at the busy confluence of Johnson Drive, Roe Avenue and Shawnee Mission Parkway.