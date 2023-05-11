It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Kathleen Jane Younglove. Kathy passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023, at the age of 75. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Kathy was born on August 24, 1947, and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska with her parents and four siblings. She raised four children: Courtney Younglove, Ashley Aubuchon, Whitney Younglove, and Cameron Younglove. Kathy was a devoted mother who always put her family first and worked tirelessly to ensure they had everything they needed.