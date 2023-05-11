It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Kathleen Jane Younglove. Kathy passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023, at the age of 75. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and selflessness that will be cherished by all who knew her.
Kathy was born on August 24, 1947, and grew up in Omaha, Nebraska with her parents and four siblings. She raised four children: Courtney Younglove, Ashley Aubuchon, Whitney Younglove, and Cameron Younglove. Kathy was a devoted mother who always put her family first and worked tirelessly to ensure they had everything they needed.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1