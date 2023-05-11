  Kansas News Service  - Kansas legislature

Will strict new anti-trans laws in Kansas keep people and companies away?

Kansas passed one of the country's broadest laws restricting transgender rights in public spaces. Critics say the economic fallout could be vast. Photo credit Stephen Koranda/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon 

Ophelia Quayle grew up in Wichita, but when it was time to pick a college, she decided to go out of state.