Improvements along Kansas Highway 7 may be necessary down the line to deal with increased traffic on Shawnee’s growing western side, but a new study of that major transportation corridor shows that its capacity is adequate for now.

Specific areas to keep an eye on, according to a special presentation to the Shawnee City Council Monday, are around westbound 55th Street, westbound 67th Street, eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway and stretches of K-7 itself.