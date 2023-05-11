K-7 has enough capacity for its traffic flow currently, but some parts of the highway and its corridor in western Shawnee might need some improvements or upgrades in the coming years. Above, cars move along K-7 in Shawnee. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Improvements along Kansas Highway 7 may be necessary down the line to deal with increased traffic on Shawnee’s growing western side, but a new study of that major transportation corridor shows that its capacity is adequate for now.
Those roads will need to be focused on as that part of the city continues to grow and be built out, Kurt Rotering, from Olsson Associates, said.
Right now, K-7’s ability to handle traffic is sufficient
Earlier this week, the city council did not take any action on future projects to deal with K-7 capacity.
Council president Eric Jenkins noted during the council committee meeting that the presentation offered “the kind of information we really need” to better understand growth out west and the impact it could have on traffic in the area.
“We had no facts at hand, it’s kind of hard to address those issues when you don’t really have a starting point or a concept of where we stand,” he said.
75th Street project could help K-7 traffic flow
Rotering said such a project could remedy some traffic flow concerns on 67th Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway in west Shawnee as well as 83rd Street in Lenexa along the K-7 corridor.
There are already joint plans with the Kansas Department of Transportation to upgrade the interchange at 75th Street and add something — possibly an interchange or bridge — at 71st Street and K-7 sometime in the future.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1