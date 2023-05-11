  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Growth in western Shawnee could push K-7 corridor to its traffic limit

Traffic along K-7 Highway in western Shawnee at Johnson Drive.

K-7 has enough capacity for its traffic flow currently, but some parts of the highway and its corridor in western Shawnee might need some improvements or upgrades in the coming years. Above, cars move along K-7 in Shawnee. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Improvements along Kansas Highway 7 may be necessary down the line to deal with increased traffic on Shawnee’s growing western side, but a new study of that major transportation corridor shows that its capacity is adequate for now.

Specific areas to keep an eye on, according to a special presentation to the Shawnee City Council Monday, are around westbound 55th Street, westbound 67th Street, eastbound Shawnee Mission Parkway and stretches of K-7 itself.

