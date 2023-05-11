  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

John W. Whitehead

John William Whitehead was born on November 4, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. He was married to Arlene Parks on February 14, 1948. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. John was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Overland Park First Assembly of God for many years and a member of Evangel Temple (Evangel) for many years prior. John was also a Hallmark Retiree after 44 years of service.

John was called to his Heavenly Reward on May 9, 2023 at his home in Lenexa, Kansas at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene of 59 years, his daughter Janice Couch, and his brother David Whitehead.