John W. Whitehead

John was called to his Heavenly Reward on May 9, 2023 at his home in Lenexa, Kansas at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene of 59 years, his daughter Janice Couch, and his brother David Whitehead.

John William Whitehead was born on November 4, 1928 in Kansas City, MO. He was married to Arlene Parks on February 14, 1948. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. John was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Overland Park First Assembly of God for many years and a member of Evangel Temple (Evangel) for many years prior. John was also a Hallmark Retiree after 44 years of service.

John is survived by his brother Bob (Lin) Whitehead, son in law Greg (Kelley) Couch, daughter Susan (Randy) Marselus, son Scott (Paula) Whitehead, grandchildren Carrie Beth (James) Lima, Brad (Amy) Couch, Amy (Joshua) Highfill, Ben (Rachel) Marselus, Melissa (Derek) Bradshaw, Grant (Savanna) Whitehead, nine great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He invested in his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in their various activities, from watching baseball games to attending music concerts. John also enjoyed hosting many family gatherings at their summer home at the Lake Of The Ozarks.

Through the years, John wore many hats at church. He was a Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, and mentor to many. He did not hesitate to serve as janitor, gardener, popcorn maker, or taste tester at the Neighborhood Basketball League. John was a true servant.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 10am with funeral following at 12pm at Overland Park First Assembly of God 7700 W 75th St Overland Park, KS 66204. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Overland Park First Assembly of God opag.cc/give or Phoenix Home Care and Hospice phoenixhomehc.com