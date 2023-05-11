  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joan Marie Welterlen

With her family close at hand, Joan Marie (LaPointe) Welterlen, loving wife of Larry, and mother to Gary and Mark passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023 in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 89, a month short of her 90th birthday.

Joan was born June 8, 1933, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Arthur and Helen (Osterberg) LaPointe. In 1938 Joan and family moved to West Townsend, Massachusetts, growing up on Main St, spending summers on Vinton Pond. Joan graduated from Townsend High in 1951, and days after graduation, married the love of her life, Larry Welterlen, starting a life together that lasted 70 years.