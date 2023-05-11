Janet G. Nichols

Lenexa, Kansas – Visitation 1-2 p.m. with the Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Please see obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Lenexa, Kansas – Visitation 1-2 p.m. with the Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Please see obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1