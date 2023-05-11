  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Eric Alan Gossett

Eric Alan Gossett, 61, of Shawnee, passed away on May 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Eric’s deepest desires, apparent to all who knew him, were to point others to Christ during his battle with cancer.

He was born on March 19, 1962, to Don and Sue (Lakin) Gossett in Belvue, NE.