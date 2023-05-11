He was born on March 19, 1962, to Don and Sue (Lakin) Gossett in Belvue, NE.

Eric Alan Gossett, 61, of Shawnee, passed away on May 6, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Eric’s deepest desires, apparent to all who knew him, were to point others to Christ during his battle with cancer.

Eric worked the past five years as Associate Director, Systems of Care, with Novartis Pharmaceuticals. Prior to his current position, he was employed with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for 18 years.

Eric graduated in 1980 from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School. He then went on to play baseball at Johnson County Community College and Kansas State University of Manhattan, Kansas.

On June 11, 1988, he married Shelly Saathoff. They lived in San Antonio, Texas for the first five years of marriage. The following three years found them living in Salina, Kansas. Eric and Shelly established their permanent home to raise their two daughters in Shawnee, Kansas.

Eric enjoyed running marathons and participating in any activities that included the outdoors. He loved spending time with family and playing with the grandkids.

Eric is survived by his loving wife, Shelly, his daughters, Calah and husband Bobby Courtney (grandsons Joe and Cooper), Rayanna and husband Cody McMoran (granddaughter Dawn), his mom, Sue Gossett, and brother, Chad Gossett and wife Mirian, and so many loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, if you feel led to honor Eric’s life, the family requests donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center – Patient Care. We have created a link for donations in honor of Eric Gossett. Click Here to visit the giving page.