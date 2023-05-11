Ed started his career as a teenager working at the local golf course. He rapidly advanced in the industry securing the superintendent position at Indian Hills Country Club at the age of 26. After nearly 15 successful years at Indian Hills he started H&H Golf with partner Brian Haselwood. Together they focused on golf course construction, working on or constructing many courses throughout the midwest. In the last several years Ed shifted his focus to consulting. ELH Consulting provided project management, expertise and insight on synthetic sports field construction. He was a trusted advisor to anyone he worked with and a loyal friend to anyone he met. He has provided mentorship to multiple generations of men and women who continue to go on to achieve great things in this world.

Edwin Lee Huggins of Overland Park, KS passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday May 8, 2023 at the age of 67. Loving husband of 46 years to Sandra Lea Huggins; beloved son of the late Roy & Patsy Huggins; cheeky brother of Bob (Mona) & Mark (Karen) Huggins. Devoted father of the late Patsy (Ryan) Petzold, Stacy (Jeffrey) Scott and Edwin Dale (Anastasia) Huggins. Cherished Papa of William, Samantha & Olivia Petzold, Vivian Carey and Jack Edwin Scott; and loved by many extended family and life time friends.

Ed was married to his best friend and love of his life. He was a proud father, papa and friend to many. You could almost always find Ed in the sunroom, talking on the phone and watching the birds. He was a thinker, always coming up with grand plans that would have the family laughing and rolling their eyes. His grandchildren became an incredibly important part of his life and he loved talking to them, watching them grow, sharing in their accomplishments and encouraging them. Ed grew up a member of First Baptist Church of Olathe and served in various roles there over the years. He volunteered his time at Hope Lodge, serving dinner to families battling cancer. He was instrumental in assisting to create the Patsy Huggins Petzold Foundation to honor his late daughter. He loved his Chiefs (watching almost every game with Sandy and their best friends, Gary & Lana); playing Kung Fu Papa with his grandkids, working in the garden and most recently orchestrating the restoration of his 1975 Ford High Boy. More importantly though, he loved just being surrounded by his friends and family talking and laughing on the patio.

Ed had a big personality and was well loved. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s name to Hope Lodge of Kansas City or choose to volunteer your time in his memory.

Services will be held on Saturday, May 13th at First Baptist Church of Olathe (2024 E 151st St; Olathe, KS 66062) at 11am followed by a Celebration of Life at the Huggins house (16670 Switzer Rd; Overland Park, KS 66221) at 12:30 pm. For those that are unable to join us for the Celebration of Life at the house, the family will be available to visit prior to the service between 10 – 10:45 at the church. Towards the end of the service, there will be a time for Informal Tributes if you’d like to say any words.

Please Note: There is construction on Switzer and 167th. If you’re attending the Celebration of Life after the service, it’s recommended to use google maps to navigate the road closures. The driveway is now across the street of 167th & Melrose.