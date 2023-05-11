  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Edwin Lee Huggins

Edwin Lee Huggins of Overland Park, KS passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday May 8, 2023 at the age of 67. Loving husband of 46 years to Sandra Lea Huggins; beloved son of the late Roy & Patsy Huggins; cheeky brother of Bob (Mona) & Mark (Karen) Huggins. Devoted father of the late Patsy (Ryan) Petzold, Stacy (Jeffrey) Scott and Edwin Dale (Anastasia) Huggins. Cherished Papa of William, Samantha & Olivia Petzold, Vivian Carey and Jack Edwin Scott; and loved by many extended family and life time friends.

Ed started his career as a teenager working at the local golf course. He rapidly advanced in the industry securing the superintendent position at Indian Hills Country Club at the age of 26. After nearly 15 successful years at Indian Hills he started H&H Golf with partner Brian Haselwood. Together they focused on golf course construction, working on or constructing many courses throughout the midwest. In the last several years Ed shifted his focus to consulting. ELH Consulting provided project management, expertise and insight on synthetic sports field construction. He was a trusted advisor to anyone he worked with and a loyal friend to anyone he met. He has provided mentorship to multiple generations of men and women who continue to go on to achieve great things in this world.