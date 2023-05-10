  Juliana Garcia  - SM North

Shawnee Mission North students walk out in protest over teacher’s anti-‘woke’ op-ed

SM North students walkout to protest an English teacher who wrote an op-ed about "woke ideology" being taught in the district.

More than 50 Shawnee Mission North students walk out on Wednesday in protest of an English teacher who recently wrote an op-ed about students being "indoctrinated" through staff diversity training. Above, Shawnee Mission North senior Breanna Lopez (left) points to a sign held by junior Destiney Hall. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Dozens of Shawnee Mission North students on Wednesday walked out in protest, pushing back against a longtime English teacher’s claims made in a recent op-ed that said students are being indoctrinated with “woke ideology.”

The students’ walkout was aimed at Caedran Sullivan, a 15-year veteran English teacher at SM North.

Juliana Garcia

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

