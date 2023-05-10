Both men were hospitalized in critical condition but are expected to survive their injuries.

Overland Park Police say two men were found stabbed at a townhome in the 8400 block of Farley Street on Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the Sheridan Ridge Townhomes near 85th Street and Farley just before 8:30 p.m. for a reported armed disturbance.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said that responding officers found one man at the scene who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Johnson County Med-Act transported that man to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

“While at the hospital, we learned there was another stabbing victim present from the same address,” Lacy said in an emailed statement Wednesday morning. “This victim was driven to the hospital by a subject whose involvement is unknown at this time.”

Lacy said the driver told officers that he went to the apartment, where he found one of the victims on the front steps, “bleeding out.”

Both men are expected to survive their injuries.

Lacy said investigators are currently not looking for any suspects but did not answer the Post’s question of whether either or both of the men are suspected.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.