  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

2 men hospitalized after stabbing incident at Overland Park townhome

Overland Park Police officers in the parking lot in front of a townhouse where a man was found with a stab wound Tuesday night. Another man connected to the same incident was also driven to the hospital separately, according to investigators. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police say two men were found stabbed at a townhome in the 8400 block of Farley Street on Tuesday evening.

Both men were hospitalized in critical condition but are expected to survive their injuries.