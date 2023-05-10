  Ben McCarthy  - Sports

Can’t get enough pickleball? This Overland Park company is now streaming it 24/7

Overland Park-based SpaceMob is behind PickleTV, which can now be streamed on apps like Sling. PickleTV has plans to stream pickleball content 24/7, including last month's U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla., above. Photo courtesy Spacemob.

Overland Park was recently named one of the country’s hotbeds for the increasingly popular sport of pickleball, and now, one local business is making sure anyone can watch the action on their streaming devices whenever they want.

Overland Park’s Spacemob launched PickleTV in March

Spacemob CEO Loren Wilson says the growth of pickleball’s popularity in the Kansas City area is consistent with its trajectory around the globe, and they look forward to helping it continue to climb to new heights in the years ahead.