🌩 Today’s forecast : A 30% chance of thunderstorms all day into the evening. High: 83. Low: 63.

Overland Park native Justin Cooley, a 19-year-old and 2021 graduate of Olathe East, is up for a Tony Award for his first-ever Broadway role.

Cooley has been nominated for best featured actor for his part in the musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” which earned eight nominations overall, including best musical.

Cooley plays Seth, a character described by The New York Times as an “anagram-obsessed, Elvish-speaking, sweetly weird high school student.”

“It feels truly, truly, astounding,” Cooley told iHeart Radio Broadway. “I keep realizing every five minutes that I just got a Tony nomination! It’s so early in my career and I just graduated high school two years ago, so I feel like it’s really a testament to how much I’ve changed and how much I’ve worked creating this show and I’ve really poured my heart in to it. I feel so honored that people have received that!”

Mission UMKC Urban Planning Senior Project Public Meeting, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]

Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission Police are warning residents of phone calls in which scammers claim to be from the police department, threatening legal action unless money is paid. [KCTV]

are warning residents of phone calls in which scammers claim to be from the police department, threatening legal action unless money is paid. [KCTV] A former Overland Park officer accused of rape and sexual assault has been released from custody in Wyandotte County. [Kansas City Star]

accused of rape and sexual assault has been released from custody in Wyandotte County. [Kansas City Star] Check out this list by the Kansas City Star of some of the most popular restaurant patios in Johnson County. [Kansas City Star]

Sculptured ants crawl along the fence outside of the Snack Shack on Johnson Drive on a sunny May afternoon last weekend. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.