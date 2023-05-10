Halfway through the week, Shawnee Mission!
🚨 One thing to know today
Overland Park native Justin Cooley, a 19-year-old and 2021 graduate of Olathe East, is up for a Tony Award for his first-ever Broadway role.
Cooley has been nominated for best featured actor for his part in the musical “Kimberly Akimbo,” which earned eight nominations overall, including best musical.
Cooley plays Seth, a character described by The New York Times as an “anagram-obsessed, Elvish-speaking, sweetly weird high school student.”
“It feels truly, truly, astounding,” Cooley told iHeart Radio Broadway. “I keep realizing every five minutes that I just got a Tony nomination! It’s so early in my career and I just graduated high school two years ago, so I feel like it’s really a testament to how much I’ve changed and how much I’ve worked creating this show and I’ve really poured my heart in to it. I feel so honored that people have received that!”
🗓 Public meetings Wednesday
- Mission UMKC Urban Planning Senior Project Public Meeting, 6:30 p.m. [View agenda]
- Overland Park Public Safety Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
📰 Other local news
- Mission Police are warning residents of phone calls in which scammers claim to be from the police department, threatening legal action unless money is paid. [KCTV]
- A former Overland Park officer accused of rape and sexual assault has been released from custody in Wyandotte County. [Kansas City Star]
- Check out this list by the Kansas City Star of some of the most popular restaurant patios in Johnson County. [Kansas City Star]
📸 A thousand words
Sculptured ants crawl along the fence outside of the Snack Shack on Johnson Drive on a sunny May afternoon last weekend. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
