Mark Joseph Riedler

Son of the late Oliver and Mary Ann Riedler (Carroll), brother of John Riedler, James (Anna) Riedler, and Patricia Borkenhagen. Loving husband of Rita (Mugg) Riedler, father of Meghan (Dean) Lukowski, and William Riedler, and grandfather of Duke Jameson Lukowski.

Devoted parishioner of St. Paul Catholic Church in Olathe.

Mark worked for the Chicago Carpenters Union, Sears Home Improvement, and CMP Construction in Olathe. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, and all Chicago sports. Mark always loved being able to show up to support his wife and children in all of their endeavors.

Visitation and wake will be held Friday, May 12th, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 14275 S. Black Bob Rd., Olathe, KS, with Recitation of the Rosary at 5:30pm.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 W 115th Terrace, Olathe, KS at 9:00 AM.