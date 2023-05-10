  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mark Joseph Riedler

In loving memory of Mark Joseph Riedler.

Son of the late Oliver and Mary Ann Riedler (Carroll), brother of John Riedler, James (Anna) Riedler, and Patricia Borkenhagen. Loving husband of Rita (Mugg) Riedler, father of Meghan (Dean) Lukowski, and William Riedler, and grandfather of Duke Jameson Lukowski.