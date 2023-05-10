  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kurt V. Krueger PhD

Kurt Krueger’s passing on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on June 24, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 11100 College Blvd., Overland Park, Kansas.