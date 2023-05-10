Shawnee, Kansas – Kathleen A. Eichhorn, 91, of Shawnee, KS passed away peacefully Friday, May 5, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 10:00 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Boystown, 14100 Crawford St., P.O. Box 8000 NE 68010

Kathleen A. Stahl was born December 1, 1931 in Greenbush, KS. She worked for Burlington Hosiery and retired from the Sara Lee Corporation in 1994. Kathleen was an avid card player, she most loved Polka dancing with her husband Dave. She was a member of the Don Lipovac Polka Booster Club.