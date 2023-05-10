  Kansas News Service  - Trees

What are the best trees to plant in your JoCo yard? Here’s what experts recommend

A bur oak leafs out on the grounds of the Kansas Forest Service headquarters in Manhattan, Kansas. Bur oak grows across most of Kansas and Missouri, and does well in dry spells. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen/Kansas News Service.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen 

Over the decades, we’ve had love affairs with specific types of trees — filling entire neighborhoods with hundreds or thousands of single species.