Inside JCPRD: Friday night Meadowbrook Park Festival will include artists, music, food, and more!

Join The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County for the Second Annual Meadowbrook Park Festival when the Great Lawn comes to life from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2! Shop Farfalla Events’ local artists + makers, sample a range of menus at the Food Truck Alley, and enjoy live music throughout the evening including special performances for kids and families.

By David Markham

Following a successful inaugural run in 2022, a free public celebration of art and parks hosted by The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County returns to Meadowbrook Park’s Great Lawn on Friday, June 2 with artists, makers, music, and more!