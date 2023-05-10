Inside JCPRD: Friday night Meadowbrook Park Festival will include artists, music, food, and more!

Following a successful inaugural run in 2022, a free public celebration of art and parks hosted by The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County returns to Meadowbrook Park’s Great Lawn on Friday, June 2 with artists, makers, music, and more!

Now in its second year, the Meadowbrook Park Festival will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on the park’s Great Lawn, located at 9101 Nall Ave. in Prairie Village. For the latest information about the festival, visit jcprdfoundation.org/events

“We are excited to present the Meadowbrook Park Festival again this year because it truly celebrates all that Johnson County parks bring to our community, from a gathering place for friends and family to a connection with nature in our own backyard,” said Foundation Executive Director Kelly Blandford. “There is no cost to attend the event and enjoy live music, entertainment, and lawn games. Bring your blankets and low-back chairs! Last year’s festival (the first) was a great success. We had more than 3,000 people attend and raised nearly $13,000 for JCPRD’s Public Art Program. Support from our partners allows us to make this a free event, providing access to our park, public art, and live music for everyone in the community.”

The festival, which will follow last year’s model, will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. with live music throughout. This year’s festival will feature kids’ performers and giant bubbles on the Great Lawn in the afternoon, and the headlining band, Velvet Jackson, later in the evening.

“Kids entertainers, Mr. Stinky Feet and Funky Mama, will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Great Lawn in front of the stage area,” Blandford said. “Both of these performers are well-known and loved throughout the Kansas City community for their engaging interactive performances. Dancing is encouraged for all!”

Headliner Velvet Jackson will bring fun and nostalgia to the main stage from 6 to 8 p.m. performing hits from the 80s, 90s, and today!

In addition, the Meadowbrook Park Festival will also feature local artists, makers, and vendors curated by Farfalla Events, most well-known for its annual Chick Events at Town Center Plaza and the KC Love Event at Union Station. Drawings will take place throughout the evening with prizes including special JCPRD experiences, gifts from local businesses, and tickets to popular local events. Food options at the event will include food trucks from Mad Greek, Hungry Hatch, Ragusa, Fry Guys, and Tasty Unicorn.

This event is organized and hosted by The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County and made possible by community partners JCPRD, the city of Prairie Village, and Farfalla Events. All proceeds will support JCPRD’s Public Art Program through The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County. The Public Art Program embraces the vision that public art in JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities will inspire a deeper connection to place through interactive, immersive, and inclusive experiences.

“In addition to a fun-filled evening, I hope that attendees will find a deeper appreciation for our incredible parks and all that JCPRD does for our community,” Blandford said. “We also want to bring awareness to The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, a 501(c)3 non-profit that promotes the development and sustainability of parks, trails, green space, recreation and the arts through advocacy and financial support. Our board members and staff will be out enjoying the festival, so come ask us how you can get involved!”

The foundation was founded in 1977 and has preserved 1,647 acres of land, and provided resources, scholarships, and support for JCPRD, which serves 10 million visitors and participations annually.

Once the parking lot near the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse fills, free off-site parking will be available across Nall Avenue at Christ Church Anglican, 5500 W. 91st St., Overland Park. Area residents are also encouraged to walk or bike to the event.