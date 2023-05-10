Donna Bysfield

Shawnee Mission, Kansas – Donna H. Bysfield passed away on December 26, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as a long time advocate for education as a SMSD Board of Education member for 24 years.

Donna was born to Bryce and Anne Hill on November 13, 1945. She was the youngest of 3 girls and is survived by Judy Siscoe and Carolyn Rankin. Donna married Frank Bysfield on December 28, 1965.

Donna is survived by her husband Frank and their four children, Frank Bysfield of Wichita , Mark (Anna) Bysfield of Virginia, Todd Bysfield of Lenexa and Sarah (Brian) Ullmann of Wichita. She had 9 Grandchildren; Wil Ullmann, Victoria Bysfield, Blake Ullmann, Ethan Bysfield, Kyiah Ullmann, Elia Ullmann, Maddox Bysfield, Connor Bysfield and Clyde Bayles. Donna had a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 13 at 1pm at Amos Funeral Home on Johnson Drive.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna’s memory to the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation 8200 W. 71st St., Shawnee Mission, KS 66204.