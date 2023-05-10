  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Donna Bysfield

November 13, 1945 – December 26, 2022

Shawnee Mission, Kansas – Donna H. Bysfield passed away on December 26, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother as well as a long time advocate for education as a SMSD Board of Education member for 24 years.