Dogs are once again welcome at Transport Brewery’s taprooms in Johnson County.
When Transport first opened its doors in downtown Shawnee in 2019, it put a focus on being dog-friendly, but a change in state regulation threatened that culture.
Now, as of May 1, dogs are allowed back at the downtown Shawnee taproom and permitted also at Transport’s new Gardner location.
“Yes we’ve seen an increase in sales and happy customers coming back,” operations manager Christie Jackson said in an email. “We’ve set up so many events to do outreach for animal shelters in nonprofit, and we’re just very happy to have the heartbeat of our brewery lifestyle back.”
New state rules kept dogs out of Transport
- New rules that took effect last year reclassified microbreweries essentially as restaurants, even if they didn’t have an on-site kitchen.
- That effectively prohibited dogs from entering such establishments, which hit Transport hard.
- “We used to have groups of people that would come in knowing they were both bringing their dogs and they could both visit together, and their dogs could visit with each other, like a play date,” McVey said, noting those patrons hadn’t been visiting as frequently since the new regulations were in place.
Transport lobbied to change the law
- The effort to change the law and allow dogs to return to breweries in Kansas was part of Transport’s effort dubbed “Charlie’s Cause.”
- It’s named for a boxer dog who used to frequent Transport in Shawnee, but passed away just before the state started enforcing the ban on dogs last year.
- State Rep. Laura Williams, a Republican from Lenexa, introduced House Bill 2291 to change the law, and the measure ultimately passed and was signed by Gov. Laura Kelly.
Transport has new rules for patrons and their furry friends
- Dogs who come to Transport must be leashed at all times and have to be friendly.
- They must remain on the floor at all times and can’t be on tables, chairs or other surfaces.
- A special station for pets to use the restroom has been set up outside both Transport locations.
- Patrons are encouraged to bring their own dog water bowls and to wash their hands after coming in contact with dogs.
Leah Wankum contributed to this report.
