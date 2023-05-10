  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Dogs return to Transport Brewery’s taprooms after state law change

Christie Merandino and her dog Stella.

Operations manager Christie Jackson and her dog Stella, who had been a near-constant presence in the downtown Shawnee Transport taproom since the business opened. Last year, state rules kept dogs out of Kansas microbreweries, but a law change has reopened the door to furry friends. File photo.

Dogs are once again welcome at Transport Brewery’s taprooms in Johnson County.

When Transport first opened its doors in downtown Shawnee in 2019, it put a focus on being dog-friendly, but a change in state regulation threatened that culture.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

