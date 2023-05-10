  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Federal lawsuit challenges Shawnee’s co-living ban

A neighborhood in the northeast corner of the city. Shawnee is being sued for its co-living ban, which prohibits by ordinance, more than three unrelated individuals from living together.

Shawnee is being sued for its co-living ban, which went into effect last year and prohibits more than three unrelated individuals from living together. Above, a neighborhood in the northeast corner of the city. File Photo.

A resident and a Johnson County property management company are suing the city of Shawnee for its controversial “co-living ban,” which was instituted last year.

The company, Prairie Village-based HomeRoom, Inc., and Shawnee resident Val French filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in federal district court in Kansas City, Kan.

