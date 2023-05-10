Barbara Jean Godwin “Grannie Lou”, 84, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at Advent Health Shawnee Mission.
Family will have private graveside services.
Barbara was born July 27, 1937 at Joliet, IL, the daughter of George and Margaret Paris.
She has lived in Overland Park, KS since 1971. Avid bowler and softball, KU basketball, Chicago Bears, Chicago White Sox and boys Den leader.
Survivors include son Greg Godwin – wife Kay of Stilwell, KS; James Godwin – wife Patra of Raleigh, NC. Four grandchildren Payton Vail – husband Cody, Taylor Godwin, Colin Godwin and Sarah Godwin. One great granddaughter – Lettie Vail
Family requests memorial contributions to be sent to St. Jude’s or Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS) instead of flowers and plants.
