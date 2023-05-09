  Kansas News Service  - Trees

Overland Park among local cities trying for more tree diversity — Here’s why

More communities are pushing for a wide variety of trees to protect their canopies against disease and other risks. Photo credit Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3.

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen 

Each fall, as temperatures drop, people in Overland Park can count on head-turning displays of richly hued maple leaves.