However, the latest figures suggest the district is levying some of its most severe consequences — including suspensions — less frequently than in the past.

New Shawnee Mission School District data shows that students of color remain disproportionately involved in disciplinary referrals in schools.

The data, presented to the school board Monday night, shows Black and Hispanic students in fifth through twelfth grades accounted for nearly half of all disciplinary offenses so far this school year, though they make up less than a third of students overall.

There have been about 17,500 total offenses this school year

Discipline referrals were especially disproportionate among Black students, who make up about 9% of the grades 5-12 student population but accounted for 23% of all discipline referrals between Aug. 22, 2022, and April 15, 2023.

The gap was narrower with Hispanic students, who accounted for 26% of all discipline referrals and make up about 23% of students in those grades.

White students, who make up roughly 60% of students in those grades, were disciplined the most in terms of raw numbers but at a disproportionately lower share of 43% of referrals.

Dan Gruman, the district’s director of assessment and research, pointed out that the data counts offenses but that individual students could be counted more than once for multiple referrals.

Total suspension days decreased from 2019

The total number of days students cumulatively spent in suspensions fell noticeably from the last pre-pandemic year.

From August to April of this current school year, student suspension days fell 11% from the same time period over the 2018-2019 school year.

However, the frequency with which suspensions were levied stayed essentially the same, suggesting administrators were handing out shorter suspensions, possibly due to less severe offenses being recorded.

View the discipline presentation shared with school board below:

Loading...

The district has four levels of offenses

The district began using a “discipline matrix” in 2019-20, which outlines four levels of offenses that grow in severity from one to four.

Each level includes a number of actions school administrators can take to discipline students based on their offense.

For instance, tardiness and refusal to work are level one offenses that can result in an informal talk by a staff member or a teacher-assigned detention.

A level three offense like fighting can result in out of school suspension, and a level four offense — the most severe — like gang activity or battery can result in short or long-term out of school suspension or expulsion.

District officials say data collection has improved

Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said the “discipline matrix” has helped with consistency across campuses.

Gruman said the district’s “capacity to review data has greatly improved” from previous years and that the matrix has helped identify offense levels and possible disciplinary actions.

SM South area board member Jessica Hembree said the district is in a much different place in terms of data collection than when she was first elected.

“I think it shows me how far we’ve come, but some of this data shows me that we still have work to do,” Hembree said. “Seeing that we have, still, some disproportionality — especially around referrals — is just an opportunity for us, like you said Dr. Gruman, for more conversation and more growth. If we didn’t have this data, we wouldn’t even know that was the situation.”

Go deeper: SMSD releases school resource data amid parents’ questions – Here are the key findings