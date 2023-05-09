  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village eyes 7 major roads for CARS funding for next five years

Prairie Village CARS

Prairie Village's CARS five-year plan shows Nall Avenue and Mission Road are the next two major corridors to receive funding from a countywide road maintenance program. Above, Nall Avenue south of 75th Street. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Seven major Prairie Village corridors are on the list for County Assistance Road System funding in the next five years.

The Prairie Village City Council last week unanimously approved the 2024 to 2028 CARS program, an approval that outlines which major roads are up next for significant improvements and for which the city will request county dollars to financially support.

