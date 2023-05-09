🌦 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms with increasing clouds in the evening. High: 81. Low: 62.

Overland Park was named one of the best cities to support remote workers.

A study by website SmartAsset determined which American cities have the best circumstances for the “work from home” workforce, including lower cost of living and reliable internet and electricity.

Overland Park ranked the fifth best work from home city on the list, and here are some of the key facts from SmartAsset’s findings:

Nearly 32% of the city’s working population is remote.

Over 5,800 people age 18 to 65 moved to Overland Park between 2019 and 2021, a possible factor in the nearly 24% increase in remote workers during that same time.

Olathe also made the list, sliding in just behind Overland Park at #6.

Between 2019 and 2021, Olathe’s traditional working age population of 18 to 65 increased by more than 3,600 people, and the city’s working remote population went up by more than 16 percentage points.

Lenexa City Council and Planning Commission Joint Work Session, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Merriam Police are investigating a case involving a man punching a 3-year-old child at Cinemark 20 and XD movie theaters. [KCTV]

and XD movie theaters. [KCTV] As a Band-Aid solution to address an ongoing shortage of drivers, the Olathe school district will eliminate some bus routes next school year. [Kansas City Star]

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain spent time Friday morning leading students in heart health activities at Shawanoe Elementary in Shawnee. These students learned how to stretch and warmup in ways that simulate how Chastain and his crew prepare for a race. Photo credit Parris Communications Inc.