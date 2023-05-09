  Julia Westhoff  - Sponsored posts

New cervical cancer prevention guidelines every woman should know

For women, cervical cancer screenings are a really important part of maintaining whole health. In fact, cervical cancer screenings can prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous cells, and even early stage cancer when it is most treatable.

While most women are aware cervical cancer screenings are recommended, many are understandably confused about when to get them — and even what type of test they should get. This is because the recommendations have changed over the years, with new guidelines recently released by the American Cancer Society.