Neal Boggins

A celebration of life will be Thursday, May 11th at 10 am at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, Kansas.

Neal was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 10, 1966 to John and Mary Jane Boggins. Neal grew up in Ohio. He played sports and enjoyed a busy family life with eight siblings but especially loved spending time with his grandparents.

Neal enlisted in the United States Air Force in October of 1985. He loved his country and especially the people he met along the way. Over a span of 25 years he was stationed all over the United States with three trips to Korea (which he loved), Myrtle Beach (he always maintained relationships with that engine group), Utah, and Texas.

In 2003, Neal married Stephanie and they welcomed their son Parker in 2006. After retirement in 2011, Neal did his most favorite job which was full-time dad and earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Environmental Science from The University of Phoenix. There was nothing that Neal loved more than being a father to Parker. Neal introduced Parker to his two favorite things: Play golf and watch Ohio State football. The two of them spent hours on the golf course which worked out better for Parker because he quickly started beating Neal. He was either Parker’s partner or his caddy during tournaments, which he enjoyed. Neal, Stephanie and Parker were always together. They loved beach vacations, traveling to golf tourneys, playing pickleball and spending time with friends and family. Neal always said home is wherever the three of them were together. He was the ultimate warrior. He stayed positive and faithful throughout the journey-always still thinking of his family before himself.

Neal is survived by his wife Stephanie and son, Parker of Olathe, KS;

Mary Beth Daniels, sister and her daughter, Halley, both of Cleveland Ohio;

Cindy Boggins, sister of Cleveland Ohio; Sharon Boggins, sister and Ken, brother-in-law of Cleveland Ohio; Pam Boggins, sister, of Houston Texas; Mike Boggins, brother, and his children Jessica and Brian of Cleveland Ohio; Pat Boggins, brother and son Elliot of Cleveland Ohio; Danielle, step-sister and Mike Gallipoli, brother-in-law and children Jenna and Michael of Cleveland OH; Michelle Painter, step-sister and Gary brother-in-law, and daughter Meredith of Lakeland Florida; Raynette Boggins, step-mother-Lakeland Florida.

His father and mother-in-law, Kieth and Kathy Sullivan and sister-in-law Heather Sullivan all from Allen Texas. In addition to aunts, uncles, cousins and a special MBAFB Engine Shop and a cul-de-sac family that loved him.

Preceded in death:

John and Mary Jane Boggins, parents.

A Go Fund Me college fund for Neal’s son, Parker, has been established: Neal Boggins Memorial Education Fund.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/neal-boggins-memorial-education-fund